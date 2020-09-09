Tom Holland Says The Devil All the Time Was “Huge Step” For Him

Fans may have a bit to wait for the next Spider-Man film, but they will get a chance to glimpse Tom Holland in a new film THIS MONTH. The Devil All the Time is hitting Netflix soon and will feature Holland as well as The Batman's Robert Pattinson. The first trailer for the film was definitely eerie, and it has us jazzed to see Holland take on a darker project. This week, Holland took to Instagram to share some photos with the film's director, Antonio Campos.

"Working with this guy was an absolute pleasure. The Devil All The Time was a huge step for me to take and I can’t imagine anyone better to do it with. The 16th of September this film is yours on @netflix so let me know what you think and enjoy," Holland wrote. You can check out the photos in the post below:

The Devil All the Time tells the story of a young man in small-town Ohio who is being threatened by evil forces. Adding to his issues are the evil people living in the town with him. Holland stars as the main character, Arvin Russell, while Pattinson takes on the role of a terrifying and unholy preacher. The rest of the star-studded cast includes Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge.

The Devil All the Time is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock. In addition to directing the picture, Campos co-wrote the screenplay with Paulo Campos. You can check out the official synopsis for The Devil All the Time below:

"In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted."

The Devil All the Time is yet another high profile release for Netflix in 2020, following in the footsteps of Da 5 Bloods and I'm Thinking of Ending Things. The streaming service has been making a serious push for more critically-acclaimed fare in recent years, but the films are standing out even more so in 2020 as theaters remain closed.

The Devil All the Time arrives on Netflix on September 16th.