Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Ultimate Spider-Man and Darker Image

If you thought the Ultimate Spider-Man takeover was over, you were wrong! The first issue of The Ultimate Spider-Man takes eight spots on our top 10 list. The hype for this series is still strong, and the covers are moving at breakneck speeds. There are spider variants, family portraits, favorite artists, and ratio covers that are fetching a premium price. Out of all the variant covers, cover A still reigns supreme! Still related to the Ultimate Spider-Man, we also see the first cover appearance of the Ultimate Spider-Man take the top spot this week. Out of all the Spider-Man covers, a new comic breaks its way into the top ten. Find out what book shot up in popularity with Channing Tatum confirming his involvement in the future film.

#10: DARKER IMAGE #1 | IMAGE | 1993: A rumor has been floating around that Channing Tatum was in talks to star in the upcoming The Maxx movie. The Maxx movie had been in development limbo for several years before receiving an update from Daniel Richtman that the movie was moving forward. Now, Channing Tatum himself took to Instagram to share that he is officially on board to play the lead role in The Maxx. This book is easy to find and an inexpensive purchase, making it easy to pick up speed in the aftermarket after Tatum's announcement. It is important to note that this isn't The Maxx's first appearance. He previously appeared in his own title, THE MAXX #1. However, his first appearance as Max the Hare is in Primer #5. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $3.

#9: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – TONY S. DANIEL (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: Tony Daniel portrays Spider-Man in a visual that would strike fear into the hearts of his enemies. He is beaten and bruised, but the determination in his pose shows you why he's the hero that never backs down. This cover is the only retailer incentive on the top ten this week. It is likely due to the price being lower than the Cover A of this book. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.

#8: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – COSTUME TEASE C | MARVEL | 2024: Spider-Man 2099 is at the height of popularity after the debut of Across the Spider-Verse. This homage cover puts Miguel O'Hara in the spotlight, illustrating a fantastic cover with a popular spider-variant taking center stage. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24.

#7: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MATEUS MANHANINI – ULTIMATE SPECIAL | MARVEL | 2024: Another fantastic cover in this series is by Mateus Manhanini. This ultimate special depicts a black-suit Spider-Man, but not the one we've come to know. Only time will tell how important this cover is to the new Peter Parker introduced in this issue. We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12.

#6: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – DAVID MARQUEZ | MARVEL | 2024: If you enjoyed the 1:100 virgin cover, this affordable alternative is great. Meanwhile, the virgin cover fetches prices between $90 and $100. This trade cover is more affordable if you're a collector of this artist. We tracked it at a high sale of $33 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24.

#5: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – J. SCOTT CAMPBELL | MARVEL | 2024: J. Scott Campbell returns to Spider-Man with an awesome cover, celebrating the iconic couple. This cover also has a virgin cover, which is the 1:500 retailer variant. The virgin cover has been selling for around $400. Not all Campbell fans can drop $400 on a modern comic. Fans of the artwork can instead pick up a copy of the trade for a raw NM FMV of $24. We tracked it at a high sale of $48 for a raw copy.

#4: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – RYAN STEGMAN | MARVEL | 2024: This book had the highest number of sales last week. This week, it drops to spot number 4. However, this book is still a heartwarming cover from Ryan Stegman. After watching our favorite webslinger go through so many hardships, this cover is a touching portrait of a future in which Peter Parker has his wholesome family by his side. We tracked it at a high sale of $34 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $31.

#3: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – COSTUME TEASE A | MARVEL | 2024: Like the Spider-Man 2099 cover in spot #8, this cover is about the costume's popularity. Black-suit Spider-Man has been one of the most popular variants since before there was even a spider-verse. The symbiotic costume later goes on to create the iconic villain, Venom. It's no wonder that this cover remains one of the top sellers. We tracked it at a high sale of $103 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $61.

#2: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Of all the covers that were released for ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1, Cover A has been the top seller. While other books may demand a higher aftermarket value, this book is still a contender for a return on investment. After selling for $6, this book shot up to nearly 10x its initial value, with an FMV of $56 for a raw NM copy. Despite this rapid value increase, it remains the top-selling variant, with a massive 232 copies sold! We tracked it at a high sale of $159 for a CGC 9.8.

#1: ULTIMATE INVASION #1 2ND PRINT R.B. SILVA | MARVEL | 2023: R.B. Silva was the artist who gave us the 2nd print of this key issue and the first cover appearance of Ultimate Spider-Man and Peter Parker. R.B. Silva is also slated to illustrate the cover for the 2nd printing of the ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1. The series has been overwhelmingly popular, and it is safe to say that this issue may play some significance in the future of this new Spider-Man series. We tracked it at a high sale of $117 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $28.

