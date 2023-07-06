Top Gun: Maverick Beach Scene Recreated by College Football Team

2023 may be halfway over with plenty of good movies under its belt, but some folks are still reminiscing about the best films of 2022. Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest movies of last year. In fact, it broke another record just last month when it became Tom Crusie's highest-grossing movie in Japan. The sequel was over 35 years in the making, and it ended up earning over $1 billion at the box office before becoming a big hit on Paramount+. It's safe to say that one of the movie's most iconic moments was the beach football scene, which was just recreated by the University of Louisville's football team.

"Welcome to flight school. Let's see what you've got. #GoCards," the team shared on Twitter. They included a shot-for-shot remake of the Top Gun: Maverick scene. You can check out the video below:

Will There Be a Top Gun 3?

Top Gun: Maverick is made over $1.4 billion at the box office, and it is now the twelfth-highest-grossing film of all time. The sequel also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. With these types of numbers, it's no surprise that fans are wondering if there will be a Top Gun 3. Last year, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke at Deadline's Contenders LA3C panel and addressed the possibility of another film.

"Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back?" Kosinski asked. "It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He's not settling down." While it sounds like it will all come down to whether or not there is another good story to be told, Kosinski also talked about the difficulties of filming the movie and the toll it took on the actors.

"I knew we'd be able to get Tom on the plane, but we weren't sure about the rest of the cast," Kosinski explained. "So, Tom devised this three-month course for all the actors, to start with a very simple airplane and work their way up to the Navy jet. They all were able to do all their scenes in the jets for real, which is just phenomenal because you can't imagine how physically difficult it is to do what they're doing. They're flying with real Top Gun pilots. They're doing the same maneuvers, even more intense maneuvers than they do in training."

He added, "I think a couple of them had a hard time, but they wouldn't let me know ... They would actually kind of keep it under wraps just because they wanted to make sure we were getting everything we needed to get."

Top: Gun Maverick is now streaming on Paramount+.