The Super Mario Bros. Movie Scores Highest-Grossing "Rotten" Movie at Domestic Box Office

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has dethroned 2019's The Lion King as the highest-grossing movie domestically to have a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes. The animated blockbuster from Universal's Illumination and Nintendo added a reported $9.80 million to its haul at the domestic box office over the weekend, grossing an estimated $549.29 million in U.S. and Canada ticket sales despite earning a 59% "rotten" from critics on the Tomatometer. Mario has now surpassed Disney's photo-realistic Lion King remake ("rotten" at 52%) to become the 14th highest-grossing film domestically and the highest-grossing film to be rated "rotten" on the review aggregator.

Mario has already surpassed Universal and Illumination's own Minions to become the fourth highest-grossing animated movie of all time, and it sits at the #23 spot on the all-time biggest movies list with $1.239 billion worldwide. (Domestically, Disney and Pixar's Incredibles 2 is the only animated movie to earn more: $608.58m compared to Mario's $549.29m.)

On the list of the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide, other "rotten"-rated movies to surpass a billion despite their poor critical reception include Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (47%), Minions (55%), Transformers: Dark of the Moon (33%) and Transformers: Age of Extinction (17%), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (52%), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (53%), 2019's Aladdin (57%), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (33%), Despicable Me 3 (59%), Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (51%), and 2010's Alice in Wonderland (51%).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie fared better with audiences, scoring a 96% from more than 10,000 verified ticket buyers. The movie, which features the voices of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Jack Black, is now available to own on digital.

