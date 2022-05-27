Top Gun: Maverick Reactions Call it Intense, Exhilarating, and Worth the Wait

With a full month before the film's release, Paramount Pictures held the first screening of the highly-anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. As expected, the Tom Cruise-starring follow-up has arrived to near universal praise from audiences, spotlighting the practical filmmaking of the movie and the new & returning characters that are at the heart of the story. Fandango's Erik Davis said audiences began chanting for the film to be played again as soon as it was over, adding: "The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You're on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It's real deal" Check out the other reactions to the sequel below!

You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description here: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters on May 27th.