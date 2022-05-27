Top Gun: Maverick Reactions Call it Intense, Exhilarating, and Worth the Wait
With a full month before the film's release, Paramount Pictures held the first screening of the highly-anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. As expected, the Tom Cruise-starring follow-up has arrived to near universal praise from audiences, spotlighting the practical filmmaking of the movie and the new & returning characters that are at the heart of the story. Fandango's Erik Davis said audiences began chanting for the film to be played again as soon as it was over, adding: "The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You're on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It's real deal" Check out the other reactions to the sequel below!
You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description here: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."
Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters on May 27th.
Intense & gorgeous
prevnext
Full disclosure. I’m a huge Top Gun fan. But I think even if I wasn’t, I would have LOVED Top Gun: Maverick. The action is intense & gorgeous, characters and relationships rich & rewarding, then it tugs on the heart strings too. It’s a special sequel & I’ll be its wingman anytime pic.twitter.com/i23WuIvE9m— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 28, 2022
Adrenaline Rush
prevnext
#TopGunMaverick is exhilarating, an adrenaline rush, and a crowd pleaser. Tom Cruise and the gang deliver a worthy sequel that will delight new and old fans. I cried, I laughed, I cheered! pic.twitter.com/DilUfWkIMe— John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) April 28, 2022
Everything I hoped it would be
prevnext
#TopGunMaverick is everything I hoped it would be & more. When the word ‘cinema’ is invoked, it’s always about auteur-filmmakers. But for many generations of theatergoers all over the world, it also means Tom Cruise in a movie that makes them cheer & gives them joy for 2+ hours. pic.twitter.com/fC9sH1IDjJ— Yong Chavez (@YongChavezLA) April 28, 2022
Blockbuster filmmaking done right
prevnext
TOP GUN: MAVERICK is blockbuster filmmaking done right: intuitive action editing; a script with steel-girded structure, and a savvy sense of how to blend and match legacy characters with new faces; genuine emotional resonance. It’s feel-it-in-your-bones great. #CinemaCon— Brent Simon (@SharedDarkness) April 28, 2022
Thrills & chills, tears & cheers
prevnext
Just saw #TopGunMaverick at #CinemaCon – goodness gracious. Might be the best movie in 10 years. Thrills & chills, tears & cheers. @TomCruise is unparalleled. It exceeds anything you could imagine. EXTRAORDINARILY tense. PERFECTION. @Miles_Teller crushes. @TopGunMovie #TopGun pic.twitter.com/ScKj9pctHS— Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) April 28, 2022
Worth the wait
prevnext
#TopGunMaverick that was worth the wait. I laughed, cried, cheered, and left me on the edge of my seat. I just watched it but I kind of want to see it again. pic.twitter.com/pTVkyCPEiP— 🌙 Mark Spector 💜💛 (@PacManNR7) April 28, 2022
Profound cinematic experience
prevnext
#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022
Masterstroke
prevnext
#TopGunMaverick is a masterstroke, was on the edge of my seat the entire third act. Cruise outdoes himself with the awesome factor, the aerial scenes are jaw-dropping and it’s genuinely emotional. Cruise & Connelly have terrific chemistry, and the young cast makes their mark. pic.twitter.com/OUBGbWH9a2— Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) April 28, 2022
Jaw-dropping
prevnext
TOP GUN: MAVERICK is a lot of fun, loaded to the brim with some jaw-dropping flight sequences (Tom Cruise is really a madman for some of this), tons of nostalgic callbacks to the first and a few surprisingly emotional beats. See it on the biggest, loudest screen. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/chCAxdyKe1— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 28, 2022
And Rob Liefeld was there
prev
TOP GUN MAVERICK is the BEST time I’ve had at the movies in over a DECADE!!! Don’t let anyone spoil it! PHENOMENAL!!! This is a MONSTER SMASH HIT! Whoa!!— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 28, 2022