Mission: Impossible 7 Title Officially Revealed by Tom Cruise

Mission: Impossible 7 has an official title and it is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Tom Cruise made the reveal of the next Mission: Impossible title during Paramount Pictures' panel at CinemaCon 2022 – even though the movie star didn't attend the trade show in person this year. Fans have known for some time that a two-part finale to Cruise's Mission: Impossible saga was on the way, both of which are being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has locked into the franchise after helming Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Fallout.

Cruise has been adament about holding the Mission: Impossible franchise back from theaters until audiences across the world are fully able to turn out and enjoy the big theatrical experiences Cruise creates. In addition to Mission: Impossible next year, Paramount is rallying behind Cruise in 2022 for the release of his direct sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Both films have been delayed to let the COVID-19 pandemic play out, and the hype for Cruise-brand movies is understandably high again.

Cruise and McQuarrie finished production on Mission: Impossible 7 back in September of last year, and are into production filming Mission: Impossible 8. As for the plot of the two-part film, well, that's about as confidential as any of those incinerating messages that Cruise's Agent Ethan Hunt receives his briefings from. The casting hints at connections going all the way back to the first Mission: Impossible move – so the surprise twists could be substantial. Other than the mysteries of the plot, fans have been steadily teased with some epic stunt work that Cruise and co. have pulled off:

"All you need is good people," McQuarrie wrote, commemorating Mission: Impossible 7's wrap. "To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can't believe what you've achieved. Words can never adequately express our gratitude and admiration – not only to you, but to your loved ones. You are the best in the world."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will bring back franchise stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt. New additions include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire), Esai Morales, Rob Delaney (21 Jump Street), Charles Parnell, Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes (Saw).

After many years of delays, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is currently set to open in theaters on July 14, 2023. Part Two is set to be released on June 28, 2024.

Source: CinemaCon via Variety