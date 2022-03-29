Top Gun: Maverick New Trailer Released

Paramount has released the new trailer for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The trailer follows new photos released of Tom Cruise’s Maverick and Miles Teller as Goose’s son, Rooster. The film has long been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and is now finally set to debut in May. The film is the anticipated sequel to the original 1996, one of Cruise’s most loved films. Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Manny Jacinto has said that, despite all the delays, the film will be well worth the wait for audiences.

“I was so fun. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago,” Jacinto told Variety. “Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting … I can’t wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it. If I can remember it [laughs]. It was the best experience… He just gives off this vibe, this energy of work ethic. It inspires you. You get on set and you make sure you give 110%. You can’t help but do that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teller previously discussed prepping for his big role as Goose’s son. “I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie,” Teller told Men’s Journal. “That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically. The training started in a Cessna, and moved to an Extra 300, a single-prop aerobatics craft, where you start to improve your G-tolerance. From there we got into an L-39 Albatros, flying with these guys called The Patriots, who are the civilian equivalent to the Blue Angels.”

In Top Gun: Maverick, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Joseph Kosinski directs.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section. Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters on May 27th.