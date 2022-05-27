Top Gun: Maverick to Surpass Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick was released back in May, but it's still thriving at the box office. In June, the movie passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and it recently became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. The movie is climbing the all-time box office charts, recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic. During its 12th weekend in theatres, the movie went from playing in 2,760 locations to 3,181. The movie earned about $7.2 million this weekend, and The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the movie is set to hit the $700 million mark domestically. Globally, the movie has made $1.35 billion. As it reaches even higher numbers, the film will surpass another huge hit, Avengers: Infinity War.

While the Top Gun sequel will have a ways to go to beat Infinity War's total box office takeaway of $2,048,359,754, that $700,000,000 in domestic sales will top Infinity War's $678,815,482, making it the sixth-highest grossing domestic release. The current domestic box office top spots belong to Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million), followed by Avengers: Endgame ($858.3 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804.7 million), Avatar ($760 million), and Black Panther ($700 million). Black Panther's official domestic total was $700,059,566, so there is a chance that Top Gun: Maverick will be coming for that one next.

Not only is Top Gun: Maverick having wild success at the box office, but it has also gotten rave reviews. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 96% critics score and 99% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description below:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

How many times have you seen Top Gun: Maverick? Tell us in the comments!