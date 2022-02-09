Top Gun: Maverick Star Teases Tom Cruise “Does Not Disappoint”

Fans of Top Gun have been waiting for the sequel for quite a while now. Top Gun: Maverick was originally supposed to be released in 2019 but was delayed until 2020, and then the pandemic set it back a couple more times. The movie is now scheduled to be released this summer, and the movie’s cast has promised that it will be worth the wait. The Good Place alum, Manny Jacinto, is playing Fritz in the film and he recently opened up about Tom Cruise’s return as Maverick while speaking with Variety.

“I was so fun. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago,” Jacinto explained. “Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting … I can’t wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it. If I can remember it,” he added with a laugh. “It was the best experience and I’m so, so excited for people to check it out.” You can view part of Jacinto’s interview below:

In another video from Variety, Jacinto talks more about Cruise. “He just gives off this vibe, this energy of work ethic. It inspires you. You get on set and you make sure you give 110%. You can’t help but do that.” You can view that portion of the interview below:

You can read the description for Top Gun: Maverick here: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Are you excited for Top Gun: Maverick? Do you think it will be worth the wait? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to be released on May 27th.