Top Gun Is Finally Coming to a Streaming Service

After several delays, the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick, is finally hitting theaters this year. In anticipation of the sequel’s debut, fans have been wanting to revisit the 1986 classic. There’s just one major issue with that: Top Gun hasn’t been available on any major streaming services. Despite its popularity, Top Gun hasn’t been readily accessible without paying a rental or purchase fee. That’s changing this week, as the iconic Tom Cruise movie is getting added to the most popular streaming service around.

Last week, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its roster in the month of March. Movie fans were ecstatic to see that Top Gun was one the list. Cruise and Val Kimler’s beloved fighter pilots are being added to Netflix first thing Tuesday, March 1st. This will give fans plenty of time to rewatch the original film before Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on May 27th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top Gun is just one of many movies making their way to Netflix on March 1st. The service is adding the first two Shrek films to its lineup, which will likely have families around the country rejoicing. Coach Carter, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Green Mile, Public Enemies, and V for Vendetta are also arriving to kick off the month.

Here’s the full list of titles being added to the service on Tuesday:

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

The Guardians of Justice — NETFLIX SERIES

Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Following Top Gun‘s addition to Netflix, Top Gun: Maverick will continue the story in theaters around the world. Cruise is set to reprise his role in the sequel, which comes from director Joseph Kosinski.

Are you looking forward to checking out Top Gun on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!