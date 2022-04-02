Cannes to Pay Tribute to Tom Cruise, Screen Top Gun: Maverick

The Cannes Film Festival will pay special tribute to Tom Cruise next month as well as host a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick. According to Deadline, the screening at Cannes will serve as the film’s international premiere while the global premiere will take place in San Diego. Top Gun: Maverick is set to open in theaters on May 25th in France and May 27th in the United States.

“Tom Cruise will be in attendance in Cannes on May 18, 2022, for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, scheduled for release on May 25 in France and May 27 in the US,” a press release read. “The Festival will also pay a special tribute to Tom Cruise for his career. Top Gun hero Maverick will be back in cinemas all over the world and Tom Cruise will return to the Festival de Cannes where he has made only one appearance before: on May 18, 1992, for Ron Howard’s Far and Away, the closing film of the 45th Festival. That evening, he had awarded the Palme d’or to director Bille August for his film The Best Intentions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Exactly thirty years later, on May 18, 2022, the Festival de Cannes will pay him an exceptional tribute for his lifetime achievements. On that special day, Tom Cruise will have an on-stage conversation with journalist Didier Allouch in the afternoon and will walk up the steps of the Palais des Festivals for the evening screening of Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski.”

In Top Gun: Maverick, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Joseph Kosinski directs.

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters on May 27th.