Pixar Holiday Card Might Hint at Bo Peep ‘Toy Story 4’ Appearance

The first teaser for Toy Story 4 sent Pixar fans into a frenzy, offering a brief glimpse at the new adventure for Buzz and Woody. But the big reveal also came a surprise for people who were expecting a familiar face.

After being absent in Toy Story 3, rumors for the next movie indicated that actress Annie Potts would return to voice Bo Peep. Some reports indicated that the plot would feature Woody on a quest to find his girlfriend, who might have been lost in the shuffle when Andy decided to give up his toys.

But the new teaser had no sign of Bo Peep, instead introducing Tony Hale’s new character Forky. This caused some fans to question Bo’s absence, wondering if the original plan had been scrapped entirely.

That might not be the case, if Pixar Animation Studios’ 2018 holiday card is any indication. As you can see, the card features Bullseye towing a sleigh, with Woody and Bo all nice and cozy for the ride. Take a look:

For anyone thinking Bo Peep isn’t in #ToyStory4, this is the Pixar Christmas card this year … pic.twitter.com/JvaIxgCTa8 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 15, 2018

This is hardly a confirmation that the missing character will make a come back, but it’s definitely giving us hope.

Buzz Lightyear actor Tim Allen recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where he said that some familiar faces would return in Toy Story 4.

“They really will surprise you with the toys they come up with,” the actor teased, “characters came back.”

Allen said the movie was very emotional, and that it ends with a gut punch that could leave audiences in tears.

“I gotta resist getting emotional because I don’t wanna give it away but this is an incredibly great story. If you’re at all a big superhero fan, Infinity War – I’m a big superhero fan – that didn’t seem like it was going to work [but] it was a lot of vignettes that all made sense. This Toy Story 4 [did that]. We’ve only been through it once, there will be several more incantations, but it is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big the idea that they’ve come up with. I’m startled. 3 I thought was amazing. This one, I couldn’t even get through the last scene, OK?”

Toy Story 4 premieres in theaters on June 21, 2019.