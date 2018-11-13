‘Toy Story 4’ Teaser Trailer Released

Disney has just released a brand new teaser trailer for Toy Story 4. According to the Disney press released, Woody and the rest of the toys are back for an all-new adventure in Toy Story 4, welcoming new friends to Bonnie’s room, including a reluctant new toy called Forky.

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” said director Josh Cooley. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A teaser trailer slated to debut with Ralph Breaks the Internet, in theaters November 21st, is available today. Check out the new teaser trailer above.

But Forky insists that he is NOT a toy! An actual spork-turned-craft-project, Forky is pretty sure that he doesn’t belong in Bonnie’s room. Unfortunately, every time he tries to get away, someone yanks him back into an adventure he’d rather skip.

“The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” said Cooley. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

Filmmakers called on comedian Tony Hale to provide the voice of Forky.

“It’s a huge thrill to be part of the Toy Story family,” he said. “But it’s going to take a while for it to really sink in.”

Said Cooley, “When we thought up this character, Tony was the first actor that came to mind and I’m thrilled he accepted. Tony’s performance as Forky is a comedy salad of confidence, confusion, and empathy… served by hilarious spork.”

How were filmmakers able to convince Hale to give voice to Forky? “A utensil’s existential crisis?” he asked. “I’m in!”

Disney also released an official synopsis:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”