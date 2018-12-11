Transformers Producer Reveals Controversial Stance on Unicron

The Transformers franchise might be getting a second chance at life with the critically acclaimed Bumblebee spinoff, but that doesn’t mean we can start expecting to see all of the classic Transformers staples on the big screen in the near future. Fans have been begging to see the living planet Unicron done well in the live-action universe for some time. However, it doesn’t seem as though the folks in charge of the franchise share the same desires.

During a recent interview with /Film, Transformers producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura was asked about the future of the franchise, and whether or not Unicron is in the plans.

“Okay, I’m going to be controversial,” Di Bonaventura said. “I’m not a fan of Unicron. It’s too big. It’s so big it’s beyond any sort of relatable thing I think, for me personally. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to be in the series someday. I don’t know that I’ve thought much about it honestly because we’ve been focused on this movie.”

Unicron, the planet-sized Transformer, did show up briefly in Transformers: The Last Knight, but many try to forget that movie ever existed. Judging by Di Bonaventura’s comments, it sounds like it will be quite a while before we see Unicron on the big screen again.

During the same interview, Di Bonaventura addressed those “rumors” suggesting that Bumblebee would act as a complete reboot of the entire Transformers franchise.

“Reboot, I always hate that word because for one, I’m not sure I really understand what it means,” Di Bonaventura said. “We are going to do another big Transformers movie. It is going to be different than the ones that we’ve done before.”

Rather than a reboot, Bumblebee does represent a sort of course correction for Transformers. Things aren’t starting over, but they are moving toward something different than they were before.

“It’s not like we look at the elements of what we did before and go, ‘Well, let’s not do this’ or ‘Let’s not do that,’” Di Bonaventura explained. “It’s more about how do you evolve the experience for the fans. Let the fan have a new experience.”

“When we did the first movie, at first there was a lot of pushback that we weren’t doing it the way it was done before,” he added. “My feeling was always that if we’d done it, you would’ve gone, ‘Well, I’ve already seen it.’ So how do you evolve things forward is I think the hardest thing because you’ve got to retain why people love it, but at the same time if you give them the same experience, they’re going to be bored with it.”

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st.