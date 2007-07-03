✖

Today Paramount gave us our first details about the next Transformers movie, and Beast Wars fans are going to flip their lid. The title has been revealed to be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and during the presentation, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Steven Caple Jr. gave us even more to get excited about. We learned that your favorite Beast Wars characters and factions will be in play in the project, and the focus was on doing new things with the franchise and bringing elements that fans haven't seen yet to the big screen. It makes sense then that the franchise is now leaning so heavily into Beast Wars.

"We wanted to give the audience a lot of new," Bonaventura said. We have exhausted I would say the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. How do we find a new set of villains and priorities, saving the world is left to the Autobots and in this case the Maximals. Part of the new news, if you've seen the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before and a lot of elements we've never done before."

We also learned that the film will take place in 1994, and they also revealed who the main hero of this film will be, and that will be none other than Optimus Prime. The design is very G1, with the big pops of color throughout the suit but with a modern flair.

"I care so much about this character and I saw Bumblebee. I wanted to get underneath the metal if you will and explore his experience on earth, and he's my main robot, are we going G1, yes, we are going G1 Optimus Prime," Caple Jr. said.