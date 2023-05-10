Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to Open Early In IMAX

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is hitting IMAX early and you can snag your tickets now. The theaters announces that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will roll in on June 7. That's two whole days before the movie hits screens elsewhere. From the moment that trailer dropped, there's been excitement around Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. As millennials continue to age, 90s culture has become more and more prevalent in all of entertainment. Not to be left in the dust, Transformers has chosen to incorporate elements from the 90s Beast Wars series into the latest movie. The result, a nostalgic and action-packed entry for viewers of all ages. Check out the trailer up above!

On Twitter, IMAX put out the call. You can almost read it in Peter Cullen's voice. They wrote, "Let. Them. Come. #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts rolls out in IMAX June 9. Tickets on sale now."

New Elements For Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

"We wanted to give the audience a lot of new (elements)," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained when asked about the characters in this chapter. "We have exhausted I would say the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. How do we find a new set of villains and priorities, saving the world is left to the Autobots and in this case the Maximals. Part of the new news, if you've seen the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before and a lot of elements we've never done before."

"We wanted to expand the universe, you have the Autobots and the Decepticons, and I would say my new flair to this is the Terracons," director Steven Caple Jr. expounded. "The Terracons are a new threat to Optimus Prime, and it's something I pride myself on when entering the franchise. I've done Rocky with Creed, and you bring the nostalgia that fans want, but also bring something they aren't expecting, and the Terracons are that."

What Happens In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Paramount describes the massive summer movie event: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

