Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Set Photo Reveals First Look at Mirage

✖

Prinicipal photography is underway on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh film in the Transformers franchise, and fans may have already gotten their first look at one of the movie's main protagonists. Friday, pictures surfaced on social media showing a pair of silver Porsches, the "alternate" form for Mirage, an Autobot spy that last appeared in Transformers: Age of Extinction.

These Transformers: Rise of the Beasts set photos give us what could possible be first look at Mirage Porsche alt mode

📸 Protoman/TFW2005 pic.twitter.com/bocX2BhIeQ — TFsource - Toy Store (@TFsource) July 8, 2021

Rise of the Beasts is in a unique position as it's both a sequel to Bumblee and a prequel to Transformers (2007). After six feature-length movies, the filmmakers behind the movie wanted to add fresh characters to the project; while Mirage has appeared alongside his Autobot friends in a pair of movies, the Autobots will face off against a pair of new factions in Rose of the Beasts — Terrorcons and Predacons.

"We wanted to expand the universe, you have the Autobots and the Decepticons, and I would say my new flair to this is the Terrorcons," Beasts director Steve Caple Jr. said during a press conference last month. "The Terracons are a new threat to Optimus Prime, and it's something I pride myself on when entering the franchise. I've done Rocky with Creed, and you bring the nostalgia that fans want, but also bring something they aren't expecting, and the Terracons are that."

You'll also see the Predacons. "The Predacons in our film are more reptilian in nature. We've seen a few in the other Transformers films, but we've never had the chance to focus in on their logo, their tribe if you will, and we get to see another side to them," Caple Jr. said. "It's all about building a backstory to these characters that are more than just 'let's take over the world'".

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set in 1994 and will serve as a spiritual successor to 2018's Bumblebee. It's currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 24, 2022.