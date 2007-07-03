Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Logo Revealed

✖

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is just one of several new Transformers movie projects that Paramount currently has in development. Today learned that "Rise of the Beasts" will be the actual subtitle of the film that director Steven Caple Jr. is working on, an adaptation of the famous Transformers: Beast Wars franchise that has been a longtime fan-favorite. Well, during the presentation from Caple and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura we also got the official title logo for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which you can view below. It isn't anything revelatory but it sure is cool! And it gives Beast Wars fans some much-needed validation that this thing is actually happening!

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

During the presentation of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained why it was important for the franchise to go in a different direction:

"We wanted to give the audience a lot of new. We have exhausted I would say the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. How do we find a new set of villains and priorities, saving the world is left to the Autobots and in this case the Maximals. Part of the new news, if you've seen the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before and a lot of elements we've never done before."

When the Transformers producer says Rise of the Beasts will offer something fans have never seen before he means it! Director Steven Caple Jr. will be shaking up Beast Wars mythos with a new villain threat:

"We wanted to expand the universe, you have the Autobots and the Decepticons, and I would say my new flair to this is the Terracons. The Terracons are a new threat to Optimus Prime, and it's something I pride myself on when entering the franchise. I've done Rocky with Creed, and you bring the nostalgia that fans want, but also bring something they aren't expecting, and the Terracons are that."

There will also be familiar threats from the Transformers Universe, so don't worry longtime fans:

"The Predacons in our film are more reptilian in nature. We've seen a few in the other Transformers films, but we've never had the chance to focus in on their logo, their tribe if you will, and we get to see another side to them," Caple Jr. said. "It's all about building a backstory to these characters that are more than just 'let's take over the world'".