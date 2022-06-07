Blasted: Trailer for Netflix's UFO Comedy Movie Released

✖

This week is bringing some epic updates regarding the future of Netflix's movies and television shows, with the streaming service debuting a number of first looks during their Geeked Week celebration. Those proceedings have included a lot of projects with an international scope, including the upcoming Norwegian sci-fi comedy Blasted. Netflix debuted the first trailer and logo for the upcoming film, which is inspired by the real-life UFO phenomenon that exists in Hessdalen, Norway.

Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian's bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic who's using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it's up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.

Blasted stars Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrud, with a cast that also includes Mathias Luppichini as Audun, André Sørum as Kasper, Eirik Hallert as Pelle, Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa as Stine and Ingrid Bolsø Berdal as Hjørdis.

"It is very exciting to be the first Norwegian Sci-Fi comedy in production," Are Heidenstrøm, Producer and CEO of Miso Film Norway, said in a statement when the film was first announced. "We feel very privileged to work with Netflix and to make a film in such an unorthodox genre. Emanuel Nordrum and Martin Sofiedal have created an amazing story where we finally get clarity in the light phenomenon in Hessdalen."

"Miso Film has been fantastic partners throughout the years and we are looking forward to introducing Blasted to our members worldwide with it's bold new concept to come out of the region, sharp humour and enjoyable action scenes," Claire Willats, Director, International Original Film Nordics, echoed. "With such a talented creative team and Martin Sofiedal directing, I'm expecting this film to be a fun and fresh addition to our growing Nordics film slate."

