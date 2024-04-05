Tron: Ares Official Release Date Announced

Tron: Ares is set for an October 2025 release, Disney announced today. The film is the third feature-length installment in the franchise, which also spawned video games, comics, music, theme park attractions, and an animated series on Disney XD. This time around, Jared Leto will headline the movie. The franchise has had middling box office success, but both Tron and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy turned out to be cult favorites, and the lightcycle ride at Disney parks has been a big success. The new movie will be previewed at CinemaCon, and is set for release on October 10, 2025.

Each of the Tron movies has been a technological experiment, working with cutting edge CGI technology to come up with visuals that look different from other blockbusters. Producer Justin Springer says Disney is trying to keep that aspect of the production intact with Ares.

"We want to make sure we have a movie that feels like it meets the ambition of the things that have come before it. So I would love to do it," Springer told ComicBook.com last year. "And I think now the ideas that we've explored in TRON and where you would imagine those ideas evolving to are more relevant than they've ever been. So it feels like the right time ... but we have to get it right. We have to get the story and we have to get the team right. And so there's still stuff to do before we have much to say about the movie."

Per the official synopsis: "TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

Joachim Rønning (Kon-Tiki, Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), who took over directing duties from Legacy's Joseph Kosinski, said in a statement that TRON 3 "builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling" established by the ground-breaking original film 40 years ago.

TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Evan Peters (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Hasan Minhaj (Haunted Mansion), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (Narcos), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). Sean Bailey (TRON: Legacy), Jeffrey Silver (The Little Mermaid), Justin Springer (Oblivion), Emma Ludbrook (Morbius), Leto, and original TRON writer-director Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen (Disney's The Lion King and Snow White re-imaginings) on board as executive producer.