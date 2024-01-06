Cindy Morgan, Tron & Caddyshack Star, Dead at 69

Cindy Morgan, best known for her role as Lacey Underall in 1980's Caddyshack, has died. The actor's passing was originally reported by TMZ, which says the Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office confirmed her death but revealed no additional details. No cause of death was reported, but it's said her body is known with a funeral home in her Floridian hometown. She was 69.

In addition to Caddyshack, Morgan appeared opposite Jeff Bridges in Tron, the cult classic Disney film. When we spoke with the actor last March, she expressed interest in reprising her role as Yori in Disney's upcoming Tron threequel. Yori wasn't in the Tron: Legacy sequel.

"Well, that happened... We were doing the press and people would say, and there was the Flynn Lives shirt because that was part of the script," she said at the time. "I said, 'Okay, well, Yori lives' and it's high, and all of the sudden it was... I had a platform and I would just connect my page to Yori. Actually my page got hacked, it got really popular. But the fans took it over and they started talking about it. Then the press would say, 'Well, wait a minute.'"

She continued, "Finally, there was their interview in the San Diego Comic-Con and somebody got up in the middle of the press and said, "Is Cindy going to be in the movie?" I know the guy. That's a brave question to ask. I'd just sit and listen and they decided."

As of now, Tron 3 has only attached Jared Leto and it's unclear if anyone else from the first two movies will be back for their roles.

"I'm always available because they kept it alive, so I show up and say, 'Thank you,'" Morgan continued. "We just walked in there and it was like, 'Welcome to our home. Look at what we did. Remember that movie you did? We just put this all together. What do you think?'"

Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.