7 Killer Clown Horror Movies To Watch After Clown In A Cornfield

Clowns were once figures associated with joy, but horror has turned them into straight-up nightmare fuel. And for anyone who just watched Clown in a Cornfield, it’s true that the urge to dive even deeper into this bizarre subgenre only gets stronger. It might not be the most polished corner of horror, but clown horror still hits the spot for fans of brutal kills, weird tension, or full-on absurdity. And yes, there are solid picks for all kinds of tastes. Even if some of these movies are low-budget and a little over-the-top, they’ve got enough creativity to turn clowns into creepy, deadly icons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you enjoyed Clown in a Cornfield, and especially Frendo the Clown, this list rounds up 7 movies that each bring their own twist to the killer clown vibe. It’s fun, freaky, and leaves you with that classic uneasy feeling that you’ll never look at a red nose the same way again.

1) It

image courtesy of warner bros.

It is the gold standard when it comes to clowns in horror. The movie nails the balance between real-world danger and supernatural threat, making Pennywise feel genuinely menacing. The script moves fast and focuses on building characters that actually matter. The story follows a group of kids who band together to confront a clown that feeds on their deepest fears. But this isn’t just another slasher with a clown; it’s also about trauma, friendship, and coming of age, which gives it more weight than most entries in the genre.

The cast delivers, and Bill Skarsgård takes Pennywise to a whole new level: terrifying and unpredictable. The direction is sharp, and the movie knows how to keep the tension high without relying solely on jump scares. You’re never fully at ease while watching. If Clown in a Cornfield got you into the mood for killer clowns, It is where things get serious, with top-notch production value and a villain that actually sticks with you. Chances are you’ll want to queue up It Chapter Two right after.

2) Terrifier 2

image courtesy of cinedigm

Yes, in this case, you can jump straight to the second film without watching the first – unless you’re curious about Art the Clown‘s style and modus operandi. Why? Because Terrifier wasn’t exactly a standout, but its sequel seriously steps things up. Terrifier 2 follows a teenage girl trying to protect her younger brother while facing off against Art, a clown who’s clearly not just human. The plot stays simple, but the execution is much tighter, and the visuals leave a strong impression.

What makes Terrifier 2 work is how it builds on everything that kind of worked in the first movie and just pushes it way further. It’s long, extremely gory, and doesn’t hold back, but it also starts to build a mythology around Art (something the original didn’t really do). This (and the whole franchise) is for people who are into raw, no-nonsense horror, and aren’t bothered by extreme violence. If Clown in a Cornfield left you craving more blood and madness, this is a worthy next step.

3) Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor

image courtesy of terror films

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor is the prequel to the Hell House LLC franchise, digging into the backstory of the haunted house that’s already well-known in found footage horror. Set in 1989, the movie follows a crew of documentary filmmakers checking out paranormal stuff in a mansion. The suspense build-up is the highlight here, and the first-person camera work really pulls you in, keeping things gripping even if the story has some flaws.

It’s worth noting this isn’t a film about clowns in the usual sense, since it leans more into circus horror vibes and uses the clown image in a symbolic, but creepy and unsettling way. Still, if you’re into found footage and want to explore the Hell House world more, it’s worth a watch. Don’t expect anything groundbreaking, but as a follow-up, it does the job. For fans, it expands the story, and for newcomers, it still delivers solid tension and a heavy atmosphere without needing much background.

4) Haunt

image courtesy of momentum pictures

Haunt is a slasher that knows exactly what it’s doing: delivering tension and scares in a classic haunted house setup during Halloween. And honestly, that’s enough. The story follows a group of friends who walk into an extreme haunted house and quickly realize everything inside is real – and deadly. The film works because it keeps the pacing tight, doesn’t overdo it, and leans into its creepy aesthetic with masked villains, including some seriously disturbing killer clowns.

That said, don’t expect any big surprises. Haunt isn’t trying to change the genre, but it’s efficient at what it sets out to do. The action is well-staged, and the atmosphere stays tense without becoming too much. It’s a great pick if you’re looking for something modern, direct, and with just the right amount of gore and suspense after watching Clown in a Cornfield.

5) Killer Klowns from Outer Space

image courtesy of trans world entertainment

For those who want something more classic and need a break from the darker and more serious stuff, Killer Klowns from Outer Space is the cult pick worth checking out. The premise – aliens that look like clowns and trap humans using cotton candy weapons – is as ridiculous as it sounds, but that’s exactly the point. The movie embraces its absurdity, and thanks to the practical effects of the time, it manages to be fun and visually memorable.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space blends horror and comedy in a way that feels intentionally over-the-top, with a look that still stands out for how weirdly creative it is. Don’t expect actual scares here, because the appeal is all in how bizarre and self-aware everything is. It’s a great pick when you want something lighter and totally offbeat during a killer clown binge.

6) Stitches

image courtesy of signature entertainment

Some people think Stitches is a bad film, but that’s mostly because it’s trashy in a way that won’t work for everyone. It’s filled with dark humor and clearly doesn’t take itself too seriously – which is actually part of the fun. The story follows a clown who comes back from the dead to get revenge on the group of teenagers who caused his accidental death years earlier at a kids’ party. As far as revenge horror goes, it leans into creative kills and absurd situations, making it more about entertainment than tension.

Stitches hits the sweet spot for viewers who want gore and horror, but also some laughs and a satirical vibe. It’s a pick for a casual friday night when you’re not in the mood for a serious adrenaline rush, but still want a horror movie with a bit of edge. And it’s not just dumb fun, because the gore effects are well done, and the tone is consistent. Basically, it knows exactly what it is, and it leans into that without apology.

7) Clown at Midnight

image courtesy of Hallmark Entertainment

People don’t always want to watch a horror movie to be scared; sometimes it’s about watching something bad on purpose – and some films are enjoyable exactly because of how rough they are. Clown at Midnight is one of those cases. This slasher tries to bring back classic elements of the genre, with a group of students being hunted by a clown inside a performing arts school. It even goes for a more gothic and mysterious vibe, which gives it a bit of personality compared to more generic titles.

The production and acting are nothing special, but the film manages to build enough tension to keep you watching. The plot isn’t deep, and it doesn’t pretend to be, but for fans of killer clowns, it checks the right boxes. Clown at Midnight feels like a very ’90s B-movie, silly, clichéd, but still kind of fun. After Clown in a Cornfield, it works as a throwback option for anyone in the mood for something lighter, less polished, and full of that “so bad it’s good” energy.