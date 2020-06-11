Twilight Star Anna Kendrick Recalls Production Being “Miserable”

It's hard to believe this year marks 12 years since Twilight first hit theaters. Much of the cast has continued on with their fame with both Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) and Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) having had successful indie movie careers. Pattinson is also set to become the next Batman and Stewart, who recently starred in the wildly underrated Charlie's Angels reboot, has become somewhat of a queer icon. One of Twilight's breakout stars was Anna Kendrick, who played Jessica Stanley, Bella's "normal" high school friend. Since the first Twilight movie was released, Kendrick went on to be nominated for an Oscar for Up in the Air, star in the Pitch Perfect franchise, and act in other fan-favorite movies such as A Simple Favor and Trolls. Recently, Kendrick spoke to Vanity Fair about her career and recalled less-than-fun memories from the Twilight set, saying the first movie shoot was "cold and miserable."

”I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone," Kendrick recalled. She added, "Although it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it — like you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life." Thankfully, Kendrick added that conditions were much better on the movie's sequel, Twilight: New Moon. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

While we certainly believe filming was indeed miserable on the set of Twilight due to the weather, we can't help but wonder how it compared to Pattinson's 2019 film, The Lighthouse. The actor previously shared that conditions on that set were so rough that he almost punched the director.

As for Kendrick, the actor can currently be seen in the HBO Max original series, Love Life. Shortly after the streaming service launched, they announced they planned to release the rest of the episodes early due to high demand. You can read a description of the series below:

“From creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship), Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), and Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked).”

The Twilight movies are currently available to rent or buy on various platforms.

