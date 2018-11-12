Robert Pattinson Admits He Almost Punched ‘The Witch’ Director While Filming ‘The Lighthouse’

When it comes to Robert Eggers’ upcoming new film, The Lighthouse, the conditions behind-the-scenes were pretty rough. So rough, in fact, that it caused some tension between the filmmaker and the actors.

While speaking with Interview Magazine, the movie’s star, Robert Pattinson, revealed that filming the upcoming fantasy/horror flick was so demanding, it almost got physical with the director.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s the closest I’ve come to punching a director,” Pattinson explains. While filming a scene that required getting sprayed in the face with a firehose, Eggers wouldn’t let up.

“It was like some kind of torture. It definitely creates an interesting energy,” laughed Pattinson. Luckily, the actor had a good attitude about the incident after the fact, so it doesn’t seem like a Battle of the Roberts is happening any time in the near future.

In addition to Pattinson, the film also stars Willem Dafoe, who was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year for portraying Bobby in The Florida Project. The iconic actor had his own opinions about the difficulties they faced while making the movie. “It’s funny, because when [Robert Pattinson] and I shot The Lighthouse together,” Dafoe said, “the conditions were so harsh that we hardly talked outside of scenes.”

Hopefully, a friendship will blossom between the two during their press tour, because they share a similar, unique energy that will surely lead to some dynamic content.

During the interview, Dafoe praised Pattinson, saying “I think you’re doing great, and I like the choices you’re making.” He went on to mention the level of fame Pattinson reached from Twilight and claimed it was a level he had never experienced. Of course, Pattinson was quick to rebuke that claim, stating, “You have definitely known the same level of celebrity. I saw you walking through Halifax with people chasing you down at the organic grocery.”

While not too much is known about the film other than the fact that it follows “an aging lighthouse keeper named Old living in early 20th century Maine,” the new film is highly anticipated thanks to the director’s previous successes.

Eggers last feature, The Witch, received critical acclaim and helped launch the career of Anya Taylor-Joy. The mass love for the 2015 film has horror fans eager to see what Eggers can come up with next.

The Lighthouse is set to be released in 2019.