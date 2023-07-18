Universal Releases Migration Official Trailer Starring Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks

Illumination’s Migration got a brand-new trailer from Universal. Minions fever might still be bubbling on the Internet, but the Super Mario Bros. Movie company is branching out to some feathered hijinks. The Mallards are trying to spread their wings and migrate to Jamaica. One problem, they’re headed for the one in New York instead of the tropics. Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks headline the family’s story of acceptance and grappling with new environments. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

Here’s what Illumination has to say about the movie: “The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.”

“As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.”

Illumination Is Very Proud of Migration

Migration is a bit of a departure for the studio. They’ve been in the Minions business for a while and they’ve planted their flag in the Super Mario lane this year. Migration feels like a turn back to the 2000s era of animated comedies. Take a look at what Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri had to say to Variety right here.

“The film is very beautiful and has a painterly quality that is quite different from anything we’ve done at Illumination,” Meledandri said when asked about the original story. “The story is told with humor and heart. It’s a remarkably human story with characters who are very relatable and end up wrestling with issues that we all understand, even though they are ducks. And their qualities as ducks are incredibly well executed, from the smallest detail on a feather to their movements and their flight. So it’s a movie that transports you into this world up in the sky, but at the same time it’s very true to who we are.”

The Future of Shrek 5 At Illuminaton

With Illumination hard at work on this project, the head man at the company had the Internet shocked when he mentioned that Shrek 5 was in the works earlier this year. Here’s what the CEO had to say back in April.

“We anticipate the cast coming back,” Meledandri told Variety at the time. “Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.”

“It’s not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with ‘Mario,’ where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements,” Meledandri continued. “And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that.”

