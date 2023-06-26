Jack Black Performs "Peaches" From The Super Mario Bros. Movie Live

For the first time ever, actor and musician Jack Black performed his hit song "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie live before an audience. Perhaps more than anything else from Illumination's animated Super Mario movie, "Peaches" ended up being the thing that resonated the most in pop culture. In fact, the song became so beloved by fans that it even ended up tracking on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, Bowser himself (Jack Black) has finally sung the track in front of a crowd, and as expected, it proved to be big hit with fans.

During the Game Awards 10-Year Concert live from the Hollywood Bowl, Black appeared and sang "Peaches" with an accompanying orchestra. While singing the track, Black was also donning the same Bowser-themed attire that he wore in the music video for the song. In typical fashion, Black was also dancing and jumping around the stage while singing and at one point even launched himself on top of a piano. Those who attended the concert called it one of the best moments of the night, which isn't much of a shock.

You can find Black's performance of "Peaches" in the video below courtesy of @KeithArem:

Highlight of the Game Awards concert pic.twitter.com/d2NXdW4E9p — Keith Arem🔛The Exiled (@KeithArem) June 26, 2023

"Peaches" wasn't the only song that Black ended up performing during the concert as his fellow Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass also appeared alongside him to play "Video Games", which is the newest song from the longtime rock duo. Tenacious D released "Video Games" earlier this year and the song centers around Black conveying his own love for titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, and Fallout 4, to name a few. In short, if you happened to be a fan of Black's work and attended this Game Awards concert for yourself, you definitely seem to have gotten your money's worth.

As for the Super Mario Bros. Movie itself, the film is now available to purchase via streaming platforms and is also on Blu-Ray and DVD. It's also expected to release on Peacock later this week on June 28th.