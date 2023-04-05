Illumination's Migration Announcement Trailer Released

Migration has a brand new teaser trailer from Illumination and Universal Pictures. In the new movie from the Minions studio, a group of ducks is adjusting to life after their yearly migration from New England is disrupted. Illumintation CEO Chris Meledandri spoke to Variety about the new movie and thought it was good for them to be branching out to new stories. "It represents Illumination's ongoing commitment to telling original stories, which I think is absolutely essential to culture," Meledandri said. Clearly, audiences are loving their style. (Something you can see in full force by the theater reactions to the Super Mario Bros. movie.) Illumination describes the animated feature, "Soar into a new adventure this Christmas." Check out the newest clip down below for yourself.

"The film is very beautiful and has a painterly quality that is quite different from anything we've done at Illumination," Meledandri added. "The story is told with humor and heart. It's a remarkably human story with characters who are very relatable and end up wrestling with issues that we all understand, even though they are ducks. And their qualities as ducks are incredibly well executed, from the smallest detail on a feather to their movements and their flight. So it's a movie that transports you into this world up in the sky, but at the same time it's very true to who we are."

What Is Migration About?

This week also saw the Illumintation executive teasing a Shrek 5 with the original cast returning. During the same interview, Meledandri said that he was pleased to hear of Eddie Murphy's desire to revisit the franchise after the success of the Puss In Boots spinoffs.

"We anticipate the cast coming back," Meledandri shared with the outlet. "Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."

"It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with 'Mario,' where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements," Meledandri continued. "And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that."

Are you excited to see the new Illumination movie in December? Let us know down in the comments!