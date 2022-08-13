Shrek 5 Trends After DreamWorks Announces Kung Fu Panda 4

Earlier today, DreamWorks announced that a fourth Kung Fu Panda movie was in the works and will be hitting theatres in 2024. Kung Fu Panda 4 will mark the first movie in the franchise since the third installment was released back in 2016. While many folks are excited to see Jack Black return as Po, other animation fans were hoping for a different announcement from DreamWorks: Shrek 5. Today's news has even caused Shrek 5 to trend on Twitter. The fourth Shrek movie, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010 so it's been quite a while since the lovable Ogre has returned to the big screen. There have been many rumors about a fifth movie in the past, including reports that the long-awaited film would be coming in 2019. However, that year came and went and still no new Shrek.

The first Shrek was released over 20 years ago, and the animated film has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon. Not only did the movie spawn multiple sequels, but there are "Professional Shrekheads" out there as well as wild fan theories, and more. There seems to be no shortage of love for the ogre. In fact, the Internet recently lost their minds over the fact that Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case. Earlier this year, Shrek left its streaming home on Netflix and moved over to Peacock. Puss and Boots and Shrek Forever After stayed on Netflix, but the first two Shrek films are no longer on the site. While fans wait for Shrek 5, the franchise is still spawning spin-offs. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to theatres later this year.

You can check out some tweets from fans who want to see a Shrek 5 below...