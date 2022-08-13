Shrek 5 Trends After DreamWorks Announces Kung Fu Panda 4
Earlier today, DreamWorks announced that a fourth Kung Fu Panda movie was in the works and will be hitting theatres in 2024. Kung Fu Panda 4 will mark the first movie in the franchise since the third installment was released back in 2016. While many folks are excited to see Jack Black return as Po, other animation fans were hoping for a different announcement from DreamWorks: Shrek 5. Today's news has even caused Shrek 5 to trend on Twitter. The fourth Shrek movie, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010 so it's been quite a while since the lovable Ogre has returned to the big screen. There have been many rumors about a fifth movie in the past, including reports that the long-awaited film would be coming in 2019. However, that year came and went and still no new Shrek.
The first Shrek was released over 20 years ago, and the animated film has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon. Not only did the movie spawn multiple sequels, but there are "Professional Shrekheads" out there as well as wild fan theories, and more. There seems to be no shortage of love for the ogre. In fact, the Internet recently lost their minds over the fact that Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case. Earlier this year, Shrek left its streaming home on Netflix and moved over to Peacock. Puss and Boots and Shrek Forever After stayed on Netflix, but the first two Shrek films are no longer on the site. While fans wait for Shrek 5, the franchise is still spawning spin-offs. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to theatres later this year.
You can check out some tweets from fans who want to see a Shrek 5 below...
The Big Question
ok, but where is shrek 5 ? https://t.co/HR9o8bimlw— Shrek (@shreketc) August 12, 2022
Pain
When Shrek 5 is trending but not because it’s been announced pic.twitter.com/RXblLSRBew— karl (@scorpihobabe) August 12, 2022
Positivity
Seeing Shrek 5 trending gives me hope in this world.— Bizarrnage (@Bizarrnage) August 12, 2022
Sorry To These Other Sequels
How did we get Croods 2, Puss In Boots 2, and Kung Fu Panda 4 before Shrek 5? https://t.co/Fq9l6AeQkO— Kadino Fadino (@Ferrankino) August 12, 2022
You Have To Laugh
If you’re waiting for Shrek 5 stay in line!!!! https://t.co/DYmfOO77QD— Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) August 12, 2022
Give The People What They Want
Exciting! Now Shrek 5 please https://t.co/aCQJw3lO02— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 12, 2022
We've Been Hurt Before
Shrek 5 is trending pic.twitter.com/NcrifpM72t— Dane Bryant Frazier (@danefrazier) August 12, 2022
Theories
I wouldn't be surprised if DreamWorks drops another surprise announcement at the beginning of next year where they set a release date for Shrek 5 if Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a box office success this December. pic.twitter.com/InuQHdnGvX— Nicolas Baron (@Nicolas68859166) August 12, 2022
Womp
Me when I see shrek 5 trending but it’s not actually happening pic.twitter.com/RfIHJMB8O5— Hulda (@huldalina) August 12, 2022
Ideas Are Flowing
If there’s going to be a Shrek 5, please let the little ogre babies be grown. They should all be trying to start their own families by now 😭— Rarest Sagittarius 🧜🏾♀️ (@girly_jani) August 12, 2022
Important News Account
no— Is Shrek 5 Out Yet? (@IsShrek5OutYet) August 12, 2022