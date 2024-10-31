Universal Taps Patty Jenkins and More for Live-Action Lego Movies

The Lego Group and Universal Pictures are continuing their partnership with three new projects and each is from a different blockbuster director. Deadline is reporting that Universal and The Lego Group have brought in directors Patty Jenkins, Jake Kasdan, and Joe Cornish to helm new projects, and all three projects are in various phases of development. The three projects will be produced by The Lego Group’s Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians, and will be overseen by Universal’s EVP of Production Development Matt Reilly and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell.

Kasdan is directing off of a script from Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul (The D-Train), which is based on an original idea and draft by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows (Animal Friends). The Jumanji and Red One director will produce the film with Melvin Mar through their production company Detective Agency, though there’s no word on the central idea or premise just yet. No release date is known either, but it was recently learned that Kasdan’s Jumanji 3 will be hitting theaters in December of 2026.

Over on Jenkins’ project, the Wonder Woman director wrote the script with DC alum Geoff Johns, and Jenkins is producing through her Wicious Pictures. For Cornish, he is rewriting from a draft by Heather Anne Campbell (Rick & Morty), hich itself was based on a treatment by Simon Rich (Man Seeking Woman).

It remains to be seen what approach the three projects take with Lego, though the IP has already been utilized effectively and creatively since the two companies joined forces. Starting with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s original Lego Movie back in 2014, the franchise has gone on to become a major box office force, and has spawned The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Lego Batman, and the Lego Ninjago Movie, which have totaled around $1.1 billion in theaters.

Creators are also taking chances and doing different things, like with the recent Pharrell Williams biopic Piece by Piece. The film told the entire story through LEGO animation, and was received well by critics and audiences. That’s only part of the empire though, as many of these projects either started or have crossed over to the realm of video games as well.

These are three very different directors, but if Lego’s film track record is anything to go by, these all have the potential to do big things in the space.

What do you think of the new films?