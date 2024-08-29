LEGO Pharrell Movie Gets New Poster: Piece by Piece

Piece By Piece has a brand-new poster for the Pharrell Williams LEGO movie. Focus Features is capturing the superstar’s career through the lens of multicolored bricks. When the trailer for Piece By Piece dropped, the Internet was simultaneously mystified and charmed by the idea of a LEGO biography movie. Now, Pharrell’s character is ready to take fans into the vivid imagination that powered so many hits. Daft Punk, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Justin Timberlake are all set to cameo in this project. So, the star power is through the roof. Check out the new poster for yourself down below!

Pharrell’s trip into the LEGO-verse has a fresh description too: “Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music’s most innovative minds.”

Pharrell Williams becomes a LEGO October 11!

Focus Features Excited For Piece By Piece

Pharrell Williams as a LEGO!

“When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan,” Pharrell Williams previously said when asked about Piece By Piece. “He is a legend. Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination. … Who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life? It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

“Pharrell is a true visionary and is someone who continually pushes the boundaries of what creativity means; something very close to our hearts here at the Lego Group,” Jill Wilfert, SVP Entertainment Partners and Content, the Lego Group added in the statement. “We believe the Lego brick is the ultimate creative medium, allowing people to build, unbuild and rebuild in as many ways as they can imagine, mirroring how Pharrell has continually innovated in his own life. Getting the opportunity to partner with him; with an incredible storyteller like Morgan Neville; and the wonderful team at Focus Features has been truly inspiring. The combined creativity of Pharrell and the Lego brick is truly something special to see come together.”

