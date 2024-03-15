Patty Jenkins Says DC "Not Interested" in Another Wonder Woman Movie "For the Time Being"

Patty Jenkins won't be lassoing another Wonder Woman movie because her time in the DC universe is "over for the time being, easily forever." The filmmaker — who helmed two Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman movies for Warner Bros. and DC Films as part of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe — confirmed that not only is Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, but that DC chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are "not interested" in rebooting Wonder Woman for the foreseeable future. (A prior Warners regime announced the third Wonder Woman movie with Jenkins and Gadot in 2020, only for the sequel to be reported "dead" after Gunn and Safran relaunched DC Films as DC Studios in 2022.)

On the Talking Pictures podcast, Jenkins said she is done with Wonder Woman "for the time being, but probably, easily forever." Asked if there would be a third Wonder Woman movie with another director, Jenkins clarified, "No. They're not interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being."

"It's not an easy task, what's going on with DC," Jenkins continued. "James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. So I don't know the why of what they're planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is, and they have to follow their heart and do what they're interested in, and do what they've got planned."

Gunn and Safran announced those plans in January 2023, revealing a DC Studios slate that included Paradise Lost, a live-action Max series described as a "Game of Thrones-type story." Set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Princess Diana, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, the drama will focus "on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women." Gunn has said that the series serves as an "origin story" for the society of women who populate Paradise Island, though it's unclear if it will introduce the DCU Wonder Woman.

Gadot said later that year that her Wonder Woman sequel could still happen, telling ComicBook: "From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together." However, it was soon reported that none of the actors cast by Zack Snyder — including Gadot and her Justice League co-stars Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) — would be reprising their roles in the new DCU.

Jenkins, meanwhile, has revived her Star Wars spinoff Rogue Squadron, saying on the Talking Pictures podcast that Wonder Woman 3's cancellation allowed her to return to work on the previously-stalled movie about a new generation of starfighter pilots.

"When I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, and I started working on that, we talked about, 'Well, maybe I'll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3, so we started a deal for that to happen," she said. "When Wonder Woman 3 then went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, 'Oh, we've got to finish this deal.' We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning, so I now owe a draft of Star Wars. So we will see what happens there. Who knows?"