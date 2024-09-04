New LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Clip Released

A brand new LEGO Star Wars special is on the way, and this one is turning the galaxy upside-down. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is a four-part event that hits Disney+ on September 13th, and it puts some different spins on the beloved stories you know from Star Wars. For example, this LEGO special is finally bringing the Darth Jar Jar theory to the screen, with the affable Gungan taking up a new role as a Sith lord.

The special may not hit Disney+ for another 10 days, but the streamer is giving fans a sneak peek at the action in the form of a brand new clip. Check it out!

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy stars Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo as the young hopeful hero Sig Greebling. The cast also includes Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, Marsai Martin, and Michael Cusack. Live-action Star Wars stars Ahmed Best and Mark Hamill will be reprising their roles as Luke Skywalker and Jar Jar Binks, respectively.

"It's hard to believe that it's been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group began," said executive producer James Waugh. "In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy's elements in any way they can conceive... and build. It's with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I've had the fortune of working with, we've mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together."

Showrunners and executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit added, "The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true. We've been collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan's enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you're going to see some things that you never thought possible."