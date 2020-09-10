V For Vendetta 4K Ultra HD Release Date Announced

✖

The classic comic book adaptation V for Vendetta is finally coming to 4K! Warner Bros. Home Entertainment made the announcement today, confirming that the film, written and produced by the Wachowskis, directed by James McTeigue (Ninja Assassin), and starring Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving, will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD on November 3rd, 2020. The 4K release of the film comes from a new scan of the original camera negative and also features a Dolby Atmo soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

The Blu-ray Combo Pack of V for Vendetta will include the film in 4K with HDR and three new special features, a Blu-ray disc with the film in high definition and the previously released special features in high definition, and a Digital version of the movie. The giftset version of the release will also include a 32-page book, highlighting some of the best content from the original book “V For Vendetta: From Script to Film;" a letter written by Director James McTeigue, highlighting the creation of the film and its influence in the world today; and a collectible unique giftbox package made to look like the front of V’s jail cell from the film. Take a look at the official photos for the giftbox below!

The new special features that will be included in the release are:

V for Vendetta Unmasked

Natalie Portman's Audition: Explore the depth of Evey's character with Natalie Portman's never-before-seen audition

James McTeigue & Lana Wachowski in Conversation

Previously released Special Features that will be included on the film's blu-ray disc are:

Freedom! Forever!: Making V for Vendetta – The cast and crew of V for Vendetta reveal the intense filmmaking process

Designing the Near Future – A look at the artistic process of creating the frightening future world of V

Remember, Remember: Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot – The history behind the story of Guy Fawkes

England Prevails: V for Vendetta and the New Wave in Comics – The origins of the original V story is illuminated

Cat Power Montage – Cat Power song played under images of the film

Theatrical Trailer

Easter Egg: Hidden Bonus: Saturday Night Live Digital Short

V for Vendetta is an electrifying story of an everyday woman in futuristic Britain who becomes the unlikely accomplice of a mysterious freedom fighter in his radical effort to rid the country of oppression. Based on the powerful graphic novel, V for Vendetta stars Academy-Award winner Natalie Portman (Black Swan, Thor, Star Wars films), Hugo Weaving (Transformers film series, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Matrix trilogy), Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), Stephen Fry (Wilde, The Hobbit film series), John Hurt (Nineteen Eight-Four, the Harry Potter film series), and Tim Pigott-Smith (Alexander, Quantum of Solace).

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

