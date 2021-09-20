Andy Serkis Says Venom and Spider-Man’s Worlds Will Collide “Big Time”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis teases a crossover between Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing the worlds of Venom (Tom Hardy) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will collide “at some point.” Amid rumors Sony is webbing up Hardy’s symbiote host Eddie Brock and Holland’s wall-crawling Peter Parker for a multiversal meeting after Venom 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Serkis says Sony’s expanding Spider-verse will first focus on the “Venom-Verse.” The sequel, exclusively in theaters October 1, is headlined by the first live-action and long-awaited cinematic clash between the lethal protector and his lethal arch-enemy Carnage (Woody Harrelson).

“All those questions are ones which we’ve purposefully not focused on right now,” Serkis told Jake’s Takes when asked if this version of Venom could be a Spider-Man villain like his Marvel Comics counterpart. “I mean, I kind of don’t want to give any sort of fake hope or false information about things that might be happening in the future. Obviously, at some point, those worlds are gonna collide, big time.”

“They are,” said Serkis, “if we are so lucky as to make more Venom movies depending on this one. So let’s see what happens in this one first. But I do think there’s more still to unpack in the Venom-Verse before we go there, really.”

Hardy also spoke on the potential of a Venom vs. Spider-Man crossover in the vast multiverse to be explored in No Way Home, telling ET Canada,”There’s a Venom-Verse, there’s a Spider-Verse, there’s multiverses, there’s all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time.”

Hardy added: “I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it’s about making the right choices at the right time… Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it’s a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be.”

Serkis was more direct when asked about a meeting of the two universes in a previous interview with IGN, saying that “of course it’s gonna happen” — eventually.

“Look, it depends when you want to get there, and also, what the appetite is,” Serkis said. “If people want more Venom stories, then, to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door.”

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens only in theaters on October 1.