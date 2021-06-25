Venom 2 vs. Fast 9: Will Venom Vacate June 25 After F9 Release Date Delay?

F9: The Fast Saga will race into theaters on June 25, where the Fast & Furious sequel could go head-to-head with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Universal Pictures has marked June 25 for its thrice-delayed F9, the latest saga sequel pitting franchise star and producer Vin Diesel against series newcomer John Cena, after moving the Justin Lin-directed action flick from its first May 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sony's Venom 2 first claimed that June 25 date nearly a year ago when it became clear the extended Spider-Man universe spin-off would not be swinging into theaters on October 2, 2020, two years after the Tom Hardy-starring first film.

In January, Sony's Morbius moved out of 2021 entirely when MGM and Universal's No Time to Die moved yet again — this time to October 8, the same day staked out by Morbius. The next movie out of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters now opens on January 21, 2022, after abandoning release dates in July 2020 and March 2021.

Sony's moving Morbius to avoid Daniel Craig's James Bond could signal a new date for the Venom sequel from director Andy Serkis, which co-stars Woody Harrelson as the red-suited serial killer called Carnage. Sony's Columbia Pictures currently has flags planted on July 16 (Cinderella) and August 6 (Hotel Transylvania 4), and has another Marvel Comics adaptation on the way with Marvel Studios co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home swinging into theaters on December 17.

With F9 and Venom 2 now slotted for the same date, Venom fans are fearing yet another delay:

When Sony says Venom 2 is delayed again: https://t.co/klcEZ4Ip3C — Spideyfanatic (@Spideyfanatic16) March 4, 2021

Please don't delay Venom 2

Please don't delay Venom 2

Please don't delay Venom 2

Please don't delay Venom 2

Please don't delay Venom 2

Please don't delay Venom 2

Please don't delay Venom 2

Please don't delay Venom 2

Please don't delay Venom 2

Please don't delay Venom 2 — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) March 4, 2021

Bruh they better not delay venom 2 for sum car movie — ray j kim show (@brocksir1) March 4, 2021

Venom 2 is in 3 months and no trailer 🧐 I sense a delay — MoreRice 🍚 (@nahhemi) March 4, 2021

This is also the same date currently held for Venom 2, which raises the possibility for the best double premiere feature of all time (Or more likely, a delay of Venom into August/September). — Chris Berg (@ChrisBerg25) March 4, 2021

F9: The Fast Saga and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are currently set to open on June 25.