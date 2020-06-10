Venomverse Fan Art Imagines Potential Future for Sony's Cinematic Universe

✖

Come hell or high water, Sony is trudging forward with Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, the studio's response to the world of shared cinematic universes made up of comic book characters. It all started with Venom in 2018 and will continue with Morbius and Venom 2 next year. From there, Sony has plenty of projects in development, featuring characters from Madame Webb to a Jackpot feature written by Marc Guggenheim. As of now, there's currently no end in sight for the SPUMC, an event comparable to what Marvel Studios did with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Even then, that's not stopping fans of the Spider-Man-centric characters from plotting out what they'd like to see on the silver screen. In the case of fan artist @psychboz, that event film would involve a VenomVerse story line, featuring the symbiote branching off and taking over most, if not all, characters involved in the world. You can see the piece below.

Though Spider-Man is currently an active character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's been increasing speculation Tom Holland could end up popping up in Venom 2, thanks to the new deal struck by Sony and Disney last fall. In fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased as much after the new deal was agreed upon.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” the producer teased at the time. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently set for release next June.

What other Spidey-centric characters would you like to see in Sony's Universe of Marvel Character? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by joining the conversation on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.