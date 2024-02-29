Vin Diesel Teases Long-Awaited Sequel to The Last Witch Hunter

Vin Diesel is teasing something going on with The Last Witch Hunter. On Instagram, the star took a second to reminisce on the release with his fans. Back in The Last Witch Hunter, Diesel played Kaulder, a witch hunter who's been doing this job since the Black Plague. Apparently, the actor had immense respect for the work done fleshing out this character and wants another crack at it. The most interesting part of the post seems to be the fact that he's hinting at some possible return. While nothing has been announced yet, Hollywood's current rush towards IP makes the possibility of a revival not nearly as farfetched as it would have been in years past.

"Throwback Thursday… I have been blessed to embody so many iconic characters… some universal, and some that only some of you know," Diesel typed. "It was an honor to bring an immortal to the screen for Lionsgate… someday I will explain where my head and heart was and why the character of Kaulder was so significant to me… it was a powerful moment in my life, as many of you know. Can't wait until you see where the immortal goes next. All love, always…"

Could The Last Witch Hunter Get A Sequel?

Back in 2020, the star was talking about a follow-up to The Last Witch Hunter. Collider caught up with the Fast Franchise's head honcho. During their conversation, he said that he wasn't discouraged by the box office response to The Last Witch Hunter. In fact, Diesel said that a sequel could happen. As we've seen over the course of the pandemic, streaming popularity could change the game for any project.

"When a Last Witch Hunter comes out and it doesn't destroy the box office you, under the old thinking, would go, 'Well, maybe I should focus on something else.' But nowadays what's fascinating is that movies find you somehow." Diesel told Collider last month. "As an artist, the more experienced I get, the more I am appreciating just the fact that my work somehow finds you and that you get to experience it at your own time and at your own pace, and I'm less concerned – and maybe it's because of accolades. Maybe it's because I'm a part of Avengers or I'm a part of Disney, I'm a part of Guardians and I'm a part of Fast and I've had so much of that wonderful experience that I think the higher thinking becomes – when people tell me that they love the Witch Hunter, and they want to see Michael Caine and I go into another one, I go, 'Wow!'"

"Lionsgate is coming and saying, 'We're putting a writer on for the next one.' That's kinda cool! … And this is just recent, by the way," Diesel continued. "But it's funny that you mentioned Last Witch Hunter because I'm in a meeting with Lionsgate and they're actively creating the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter."

What Is Going On With Fast X?

Over in the world of Diesel's biggest franchise, Universal has been hard at work on the follow-up to Fast X. Director Louis Leterrier is back in the saddle for part 2. The plan was to segment things into three parts. So, Fast X Part 2 is already looking at what's going on under the hood. Diesel was excited about it.

He posted on Instagram last week, "Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting… While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it's profound. Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen. This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together. Hope to make you proud!"

