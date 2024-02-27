James Gunn Teases How New DC Studios Updates Could Be Announced

DC Universe announcements could be coming soon in a variety of formats. Taking a break from pre-production on Superman: Legacy, DC Studios boss James Gunn has spent some time Tuesday responding to fan questions on Threads. In one of the inquiries, a fan asked if more DCU announcements would take place either at San Diego Comic-Con or during a livestream.

"Those are our only two choices?" Gunn responded, hinting announcements could surface through means other than a Hall H panel or social media video.

The fan question comes just days after Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav teased impending announcements regarding the franchise, though he didn't set a clear timetable on more announcements.

"I've had a glimpse into what James and Peter are doing, and it really does serve as an exciting indicator of where the new DC is headed under their leadership," Zaslav said in the company's latest earnings call. "There'll be more you'll hear from them in the months ahead...We'll have James and Peter take you through in the next few months a full spectrum of what they see over the next 10 years."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"It's not an origin story," DC Studios co-head Peter Safran told reporters last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

