Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Paul Walker on His 50th Birthday

November 30th will mark ten years since The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker passed away. This week, Walker would have celebrated his 50th birthday, so fans and friends have been taking to social media to honor the late actor. In fact, the Paul Walker Foundation announced an exclusive birthday t-shirt featuring an image of Walker from 2 Fast 2 Furious, and all proceeds will go to the cause. Walker's 50th also prompted a touching post from his longtime friend and co-star, Vin Diesel.

"A decade... ten long years... and yet it feels like yesterday when we were singing happy birthday to you for the big 40! The world isn't the same brother... as a species, one might say we are struggling. But I think of you, and I smile and know everything is going to be alright. I was going through images to celebrate this sacred day. Memories flashing before me, one better than the next... but I couldn't get past this one. Funny, the little angel came into the office, and looked over my shoulder. 'That's such a timeless photo, Dad... one that will live on for generations of humanity...,'" Diesel wrote.

"Of course I don't turn around, haha no need for the kid to see his pops worked up eyes. As he leaves he says 'it's why I want to build cars, for him.' He wasn't even born yet. It would be seven months later when you would tell the crew and the Fast production 'Vins gotta get to New York to receive his son.' You had that ability to refocus everyone including a whole production to the important things in life," he continued.

"For me this picture represents the moment I knew we would be brothers for eternity. January 2010, the night before you and I went to Haiti... the passion and joy you had to simply help people. You said first responders shouldn't have to wait for anyone... and that you wanted to dedicate your life to that. First responders... that was your true self, and you were sharing it with me, your brother."

Diesel concluded, "To this day, I imagine if you looked up 'first responder' in the dictionary, there would be a picture of you. Haha. So as much as I would like to think we would be cutting cake and singing happy birthday for the big 50! We probably wouldn't... cause you would be in Maui or Morocco, or anywhere in this planet where people were in need. I miss you... I love you, and I will continue to honor the beautiful soul you are. Happy Birthday..." You can view the post below:

How Fast X Pays Tribute To Paul Walker:

The Fast franchise has paid tribute to Paul Walker in various ways since his death. In fact, F9 ended with Brian's car pulling up to join the rest of his "family" for a meal. Recently, Vin Diesel assured fans that the final two movies have send-off plans for Brian. In a recent interview with Total Film, Fast X director Louis Leterrier teased scenes with Walker's character, which we now know are from the Fast Five flashbacks at the beginning of the film.

"Well, Brian is very much alive in the world of Fast & Furious, and they've teased him a lot in the previous movies. In 9, we see the car coming. It's something that is planned. This movie jumps back and forth between the past and the present. You will see Brian in the past, you won't see Brian in the present. It's something that everybody has to be on board with. The Walker family is still very much a part of this franchise, you'll see how in this movie. It just has to be the right moment, the right tone. I think what James Wan did at the end of 7 was perfect. The tone was perfect. Brian has to re-enter the franchise as perfectly as he left it," Leterrier explained.

Stay tuned for more updates about the Fast Saga.