Vincent Marzello, James Bond and The Witches Actor, Dies at 68

Actor Vincent Marzello has passed away at the age of 68, following a lengthy battle with young-onset dementia and cancer. After beginning his acting career just a year earlier, Marzello appeared in the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, which starred starred Roger Moore as the iconic secret agent. Marzello got a second chance at Bond fame when he played the role of Culpepper in 1983’s Never Say Never Again with Sean Connery.

Marzello’s wife, Lorelei King, broke the news of the actor’s passing on Tuesday morning. She didn’t share any details surrounding the death of her husband, but let friends and supporters know that he had passed on via a post on social media.

“The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning,” King wrote on Twitter. “To those who knew him, I’m sorry to post this news rather than contact you personally, but I am overwhelmed. My heart is broken.”

In addition to his work in the James Bond franchise, Marzello also appeared as Luke’s Father in The Witches, the 1990 adaptation of Roald Dahl‘s 1983 novel of the same name.

Recently, Marzello lent his voice to several different animation and video game projects, the most prominent being Bob the Builder, where he voiced the characters Robert and Farmer Pickles. Sadly, Marzello isn’t the only name behind Bob the Builder to pass away in recent weeks. William Dufris, who voiced the titular construction worker in the series, died earlier this month at the age of 62.