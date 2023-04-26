Viola Davis Wants to Star in a Zombie Movie

EGOT winner Viola Davis has headlined both successful movies and TV shows, but the one thing she hasn't done is star in a zombie movie. However, if she had it her way, that's something she'd rectify. Davis can currently be seen on the big screen playing Michael Jordan's mother, Deloris Jordan, in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Air. Some of her other famous works include How to Get Away With Murder, The Woman King, and DC projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. But a zombie flick is something that hasn't made it on to her impressive resume – at least yet.

"A lot of things I haven't done in my career. Listen, I would love to do a zombie movie," Viola Davis told IndieWire at the 48th Annual Chaplin Gala. "Now I say that, in shooting it, I don't know if I can distinguish between the real and the fiction because if someone was running at me as a zombie, I don't know. You might hear some stories. But I want a Train to Busan. I want my version of Train to Busan. I want to fight some zombies. That's what I want to do."

Viola Davis Comments on Hollywood Supporting Women

"I actually think that Hollywood tries in ways that probably most people don't. I think they try to honor women and protect them, protecting their voice, protecting their bodies, protecting their comfort on sets," Davis said. "I think they are really moving in the direction of helping children, child actors, be protected, creating an environment on the set. I know because I have to take the courses."

She continued, "That's what we can change, actually, allyship. It's just supporting a group of people that aren't like you. And there are a number of people that are disenfranchised just in this world and in this business, disabled, LGBTQ, certainly Black and brown people, that we can have more allyship in whatever form that looks like."

Amanda Waller Series Heading to Max

As part of DC Studios' reveal of its initial slate of movies and television shows, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed Waller, a new Max series with Viola Davis returning in the titular role. The show will be set in between the first and second seasons of HBO Max's Peacemaker, and will be brought to life by Watchmen alum Christal Henry and Doom Patrol's Jeremy Carver. The series was first reported to be in development in May of last year.

"So this is Viola Davis. She's coming back as her character, Amanda Waller," said Gunn during the reveal. "This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it, as the regulars on the show. This basically follows up to Peacemaker and is going to be done. We have two great creatives working on it. Christal Henry, who is a writer on Watchmen and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves. So they're putting this all together."

Photo credit Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty