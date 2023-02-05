The Suicide Squad's Viola Davis Just Won an EGOT

Viola Davis is the latest actor to achieve EGOT status. The Suicide Squad star won a Grammy Award Sunday for her narration on the Finding Me audiobook, a memoir she first released last year. That makes Davis just the 19th person to reach the benchmark by competitive means, meaning she's won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

Davis first won a pair of Tonys, one for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance in King Hedley II in 2001 and another for Best Actress in a Play for Fences in 2010. Her Emmy came next, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her lead role in How to Get Away with Murder in 2015. The film adaptation of Fences came in 2017, allowing Davis to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

What is Davis' next DC project?

The actor has also essentially served as the single piece of cohesive tissue between all DC projects over the past decade or so. Now that DC Studios has restructured itself under the new DC Universe, Davis' Amanda Waller will get soon get her own show on HBO Max.

"So this is Viola Davis. She's coming back as her character, Amanda Waller," Gunn said during the studio's slate reveal earlier this year. "This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it, as the regulars on the show. This basically follows up to Peacemaker and is going to be done. We have two great creatives working on it. Christal Henry, who is a writer on Watchmen and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves. So they're putting this all together."

Who is DC's Amanda Waller?

Created by John Ostrander, Len Wein, and John Byrne, Amanda Waller was first introduced in the pages of DC Comics in 1986's Legends #1. She serves as the brains behind behind Task Force X, the government name for DC's Suicide Squad.

"As a comic book and Wonder Woman fan, I love the whole DC Comics universe," Davis previously told The Hollywood Reporter of portraying Waller. "I traded comic books as a kid so all of that appeals to me. When you dream about being an actor as a kid, that's what you dream about. That's like play acting: being the superhero, getting the gun; it plays into that fantasy."