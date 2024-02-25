Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Partners Statue and New Customization Option

Earlier this week, Gameloft revealed that Disney Dreamlight Valley update 9 will be released on February 28th. The new update will put a big focus on content related to Monsters, Inc., but players can also expect to see a number of quality of life improvements. The game's official Twitter account has revealed another of these changes, which is the ability to choose between different colored contact lenses. A short video showcasing the various options was shared on the game's official Twitter account, and it looks like there will be a number of unique options!

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Which of these new contact lens options are you wearing in Update 9? Pause the GIF to find out! 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/Gar7XPusXZ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 23, 2024

From the video, we can see options like heart eyes, snake eyes, swirls, and even hidden Mickeys! Customization is a huge part of the game, so players should be happy to have yet another way of showcasing their creativity. This is actually just one of the new customization options that's been revealed, as players will also be able to change their name in the game as often as they want. There will also be a number of changes to Scrooge's Store, including improved rotation of the stock.

New Star Path and the Partners Statue

The arrival of Update 9 will also see the debut of a new Star Path. Gameloft has only revealed a few items that will appear in the Star Path. Most notably, players will be able to get some avatar items inspired by Monsters, Inc. One of those avatar options is "hair" based on the snakes found on Celia's head.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is also teasing the arrival of a furniture item based on the famous Partners statue located in several Disney theme parks. The bronze statue depicts Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, and was originally added to Disneyland in 1993, before arriving in the Magic Kingdom in 1995. It's one of the most iconic landmarks in all of the Disney parks, and has even gotten its own merchandise over the years. At this time, it's unclear how the icon will be added to Dreamlight Valley. Previously, Disney Parks attractions were added via Star Paths and through the Premium Shop, so it's a safe bet the Partners statue will be offered through one of these options.

The Laugh Floor Update

With update 9 just a few days away, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans should expect to see full patch notes in the next few days. That will lay out everything else Gameloft has in store, and the developer usually has a few surprises. Of course, the arrival of Mike and Sully from Monsters, Inc. is pretty notable, as the characters will be arriving alongside a new realm. Not every new addition to the valley gets their own realm, as we didn't see one when Jack Skellington was added back in December.

