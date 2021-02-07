WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Addresses Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo Spinoff Buzz

✖

WandaVision star Kat Dennings addressed the spinoff buzz circling Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo. The latest episode gave fans some more adventures with the two tagging along with Monica Rambeau as they try to solve this mystery around the Westview anomaly. People just can’t get enough of Dr. Lewis and Woo when they’re on screen together. (It doesn’t hurt that the agent brought Dennings’ character the coffee she asked for in Episode 5…) The star asked to Extra about the idea of an X-Files offshoot with her and Woo. “I’m in. If it happens, I’ll be there!,” she explained. So, the fans will probably keep up the pressure on Marvel to do some more with the characters as things go along. It’s clear now that the appetite for these Disney+ programs as WandaVision has been an event every week.

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer talked to ScreenRant about the chemistry between the two actors. The sitcom elements are attention grabbers, but the MCU characters are a huge draw for a lot of fans. You can have them play off of each other and it just feels very natural.

"Kat and Randall both are skilled comedians, so we would discuss ways to plus lines and plus character moments," Schaeffer said. "An early part of a different draft had Jimmy Woo doing that thing where he accidentally overshares. When Randall saw that script, he flagged that as something that he really liked and felt was really true to Jimmy, so then it became a runner because Randall liked it so much. Similar things with Kat. Kat can make anything funny, so whatever was on the page, she would just make funny."

