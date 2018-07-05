WandaVision Star Randall Park Is Open to a Relationship Between Jimmy Woo and Scott Lang

✖

Last week, Marvel fans were treated to the return of Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) on WandaVision, which marked the character's first appearance since he debuted in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018. During the second Ant-Man film, Woo was an FBI agent tasked with making sure Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) did not violate his two-year house arrest. The two men had some fun interactions in the film, including Woo's astonishment with Scott's card tricks, which came into play during WandaVision. There was also a hilariously awkward scene in which Woo asks Scott to dinner. In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy, Park addressed whether Woo's intentions with Scott were romantic or platonic.

"Do you think he misses Scott Lang, though?, Polowy asked. "Of course, of course, yeah, he wants that dinner. He wants that dinner with Scott," Park replied. "There’s been speculation about Jimmy’s feelings for Scott. Like you said, he asks him to dinner. I mean, is it romantic or strictly platonic?," Polowy wondered. "You know, that would be up to Kevin Feige and the team over there, but I’m willing to go whatever route they want," Park replied. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

Also talked to Randall Park about the nature of Jimmy Woo's affinity for Scott Lang. Is it romantic? Strictly platonic? There's been some speculation. Park: "That would be up to Kevin Feige and the team over there but I'm willing to go whatever route they want."#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/AJOWoXA1qz — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 5, 2021

A while back, Park spoke with BUILD Series and explained how he got involved with WandaVision.

"I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great,'" Park said.

"It's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books," Park added. "And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean, that was pretty surreal."

