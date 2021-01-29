WandaVision Fans Are Loving Jimmy Woo's Card Trick
The fourth episode of WandaVision dropped today and it featured the long-awaited return of Thor and Thor: The Dark World's Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Ant-Man and the Wasp's Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). When the news broke that they'd be returning this week, Marvel fans were ecstatic to have the characters back on their screens. Once the episode dropped on Disney+, the love for Darcy and Jimmy continued to pour in. Not only are fans happy to have the characters back, but they're loving some of the deep cuts to their past appearances.
During Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) learns close up magic in order to impress his daughter while he's stuck under house arrest. Jimmy Woo was so impressed by the magic, it appears he's learned some tricks of his own! The character did a little card trick towards the beginning of the episode, which was an obvious nod to Park's first MCU appearance. Fans clearly loved the moment, and it's been a big topic on of discussion on social media...
Progress
how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/8Z0i3SzbOf— WandaVision (@wandavision) January 29, 2021
Can't Stop Watching
#wandavision spoilers— kay (@jainassolo) January 29, 2021
JIMMY WOO DID THE CARD TRICK SCOTT LANG TAUGHT HIM I'M YELLING pic.twitter.com/A8B2x9iYEq
Codename
jimmy woo card trick master— ari (@arianeanindita) January 29, 2021
Important Topic
This'll probably be lost in all the discourse and theory crafting but I love how Jimmy Woo finally mastered the card trick.— Dr. Madd (@DrMaddWorld) January 29, 2021
So Happy
jimmy woo and his scott lang style card trick have my ENTIRE heart— elliot | stream pinned 📌 (@WINTERSDARKO) January 29, 2021
So Emotional
// wandavision spoilers— lucy ✿ wandavision spoilers (@wlwhope) January 29, 2021
i’m so unstable i actually started crying when jimmy woo did the card trick
Number One
Jimmy Woo's card trick is the best thing to happen in the MCU. I'm so glad @OfficialKat returned to the MCU I really loved Darcy in Thor: the Dark World. #WandaVision #DarcyLewis #JimmyWoo— David Vazquez (@MeLlamoDaveee) January 29, 2021
Pride
I’m so proud of Jimmy Woo. He finally learnt the card trick #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/W6KSeVubMB— Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) January 29, 2021
In Conclusion, the MCU Rules
Whenever I think about the scale of the MCU it just blows my mind, small details and characters from 10+ years ago still being relevant! Even down to little things like Jimmy Woo doing Scott’s card trick from Ant-Man just show how much they care!— Callum Garner (@Callum_Garner_) January 29, 2021