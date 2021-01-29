WandaVision Fans Are Loving Jimmy Woo's Card Trick

The fourth episode of WandaVision dropped today and it featured the long-awaited return of Thor and Thor: The Dark World's Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Ant-Man and the Wasp's Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). When the news broke that they'd be returning this week, Marvel fans were ecstatic to have the characters back on their screens. Once the episode dropped on Disney+, the love for Darcy and Jimmy continued to pour in. Not only are fans happy to have the characters back, but they're loving some of the deep cuts to their past appearances.

During Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) learns close up magic in order to impress his daughter while he's stuck under house arrest. Jimmy Woo was so impressed by the magic, it appears he's learned some tricks of his own! The character did a little card trick towards the beginning of the episode, which was an obvious nod to Park's first MCU appearance. Fans clearly loved the moment, and it's been a big topic on of discussion on social media...