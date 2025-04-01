Superman, Seuss, and Sinners: What to Expect From Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon Panel

Look up. CinemaCon continues on Tuesday with Warner Bros. Pictures taking over the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy — both reportedly in the hot seat as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav seeks potential replacements — will spotlight their upcoming film slate Tuesday night. James Gunn’s Superman movie will either save or sink the studio, according to reports, but the Man of Steel isn’t the only heavy hitter in De Luca and Abdy’s deep bench of IPs.

They have a tough act to follow: Sony on Monday night announced Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland and set a new release date for the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which also screened buzzy first footage. Other Sony-verse movies touted on Monday night included a new Jumanji sequel starring Dwayne Johnson, the Karate Kid legacy sequel Karate Kid: Legends, PlayStation’s Until Dawn movie, and a reunion between Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Ahead of Tuesday’s slate presentation — Warner Bros.’ two-hour “The Big Picture” is set to run from 4:00 p.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. — David Corenswet’s Superman has a presence on the trade show floor. The Superman movie poster is lit up and displayed in one of the Light Boxes lining the show floor, and the Man of Steel features on National CineMedia’s ad for the in-theater Noovie Show in a program available to attendees (below).

As the Jack Black and Jason Momoa comedy A Minecraft Movie, based on the bestselling video game of all time, looks to build a hit for Warner Bros. this weekend, the studio is set to look ahead to other potential franchises like Sinners. Directed by Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther) and starring Michael B. Jordan in double roles, movie theater owners can expect to sink their teeth into the vampire thriller ahead of its April 18 release in IMAX.

Warners will also preview Apple Original Films’ F1, the high-octane Formula One movie from director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun). Starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem, F1 speeds into theaters on June 27.

Expect Superman, the first film from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Studios, to be the main event of “The Big Picture.” There might even be a mention of the next DCU movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which gets up, up and away in June 2026.

“In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC Universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind,” said Jeff Goldstein, President, Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures. In theaters July 11, Superman stars David Corenswet in the title role alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

From New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. will show off Final Destination Bloodlines, the next chapter in the bloody horror saga that takes audiences back to the beginning of Death’s twisted cycle, and The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth Conjuring film reuniting stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren. Safran produces alongside horror maestro James Wan. Also from New Line: Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger’s Weapons, which has been kept under wraps but stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Benedict Wong.

Expect Warners’ presentation to pack a punch with Mortal Kombat II, the next installment in the fatal franchise that adds Karl Urban (The Boys) to the roster of characters as Johnny Cage.

From Legendary Entertainment, there’s live-action/CG animated hybrid Animal Friends, described as an “outrageous but lovable R-rated road trip comedy” that features the voices of Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman), along with Eric André, Addison Rae, Ellie Bamber, Rob Delaney, Lil Rel Howery, Daniel Levy, and Aubrey Plaza. Also coming to life is 2026’s The Bride!, writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s next film starring Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, and Penelope Cruz.

Finally, Goldstein confirmed that the animated The Cat in the Hat, the first feature film from the new Warner Bros. Pictures Animation (formerly Warner Animation Group), will premiere a sneak peek of the Bill Hader-voiced adaptation of the beloved book by Dr. Seuss. WBPA head Bill Damaschke will take the stage to present the first footage from Cat in the Hat, in theaters February 2026, along with a look at other upcoming animated movies. Warners’ animated slate includes another Seuss adaptation, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (2028), co-directed by Jon M. Chu (Wicked) and the DC Studios Robins movie Dynamic Duo (2028).

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest CinemaCon news and updates as they happen.