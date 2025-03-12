If Superman Fails, Warner Bros. Could “Go the Way of Fox”

James Gunn’s Superman has a lot riding on it. As the first feature film of the new DC Universe franchise, its box office performance will go a long way in determining where the shared universe goes from here. But there might be more than just the future of DC Comics adaptations at stake; Superman could determine the future of Warner Bros. itself. A report in Puck detailing numerous behind-the-scenes issues the studio is facing notes that Superman is under a “staggering amount of pressure” as it gears up for its release this summer. If it falls short of expectations, Warner Bros. could suffer the same fate as Fox.

“If Warners can’t finally make the DC franchise work, there is genuine fear that the studio will go the way of Fox, which was swallowed by Disney in 2019,” the report reads. It’s important to note that this is not speculation that Disney will buy WB, but there is belief that WB could be acquired by a larger conglomerate.

Starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Superman hits theaters in July. Warner Bros. has been busy promoting the project, with the first official trailer being released back in December. The studio also showcased a new look at the film during this year’s Puppy Bowl, commemorating Krypto the Superdog’s role in the movie.

As DC Studios irons out its slate, a Superman sequel has not been officially announced. However, Gunn recently confirmed he is currently working on a new DC movie script — which may or may not be for Superman 2. Still, Superman helps lay the foundation for the DC Universe by featuring characters who will be part of other upcoming projects (such as Milly Alcock’s Supergirl and Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner).

While it isn’t surprising that Superman will play a key role in the DC Universe’s future, it is a bit alarming to hear the fate of the entire Warner Bros. studio could be resting on it. That is an inordinate amount of pressure for any big-budget tentpole — even one centering around a character as recognizable as Superman. A closer look into WB’s business practices could explain why the stakes might be so dire. The studio’s current leadership has overseen multiple projects that either underperformed at the box office or went over-budget during production, leading to speculation that DC Studios co-head Peter Safran could become the new head of Warner Bros. Pictures. Despite releasing recent hits like Barbie and Dune: Part Two, there are concerns that several of WB’s upcoming films (many of which are pricey, original fare without a built-in fan base) won’t be large enough draws to make up the cost. If WB films continue to struggle financially, then the studio could end up being acquired, which would be a shocking turn of events.

Summer is frequently a busy time at the theater, and this year will be no exception. Superman finds itself sandwiched between other notable studio blockbusters in Jurassic World Rebirth (opening July 2nd) and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps (opening July 25th). Both of those represent stiff competition; the previous three Jurassic World movies all grossed over $1 billion, and Fantastic Four is generating much excitement in the early stages of its promotional campaign. Depending on how those two films are received, Superman could have its work cut out for itself at the box office. Hopefully, reviews for Superman are strong and fans come out in full force to usher in a new era for DC.