Warner Bros. Discovery Strikes Deal With Tubi to Stream DC Movies and TV Shows

DC movies and TV shows will be available to stream on Tubi starting in 2024.

A bunch of TV shows and movies in Warner Bros. Discovery's DC catalog are joining Tubi. Warner Bros. hasn't been shy about licensing out content in recent months, with Netflix and Prime Video being recent examples of streaming competitors gaining access to DC's heroes and villains. While DC projects can be found on Netflix and Prime Video, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max platform still contains a large majority of DC content as well. We can now add Tubi to the list of DC streamers, as the company and Warner Bros. Discovery negotiated a deal that will see DC movies and series available to stream on Tubi starting today and through 2024.

According to Variety, the list of films heading to Tubi in 2024 includes The Batman, Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman 1984. The list of TV shows, some of which are available starting today, features Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Batwoman, Gotham, and Krypton. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman begins streaming on December 31st.

DC movies and TV shows join Tubi in 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery is also licensing some DC animated projects to Tubi. December will see the additions of Batman: Death in the Family, DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, The Death of Superman, Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox, Son of Batman, and Superman/Batman: Public Enemies.

Along with Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Stargirl, Swamp Thing, and Constantine also come to Tubi in December.

Non-DC content destined for Tubi includes Blade: The Series, Judge Mathis, People's Court, Annabelle, Doctor Sleep, Friday, Friday After Next, and Next Friday, with more content rolling throughout 2024.

"The addition of recent blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series from the DC library is a monumental offering for Tubi viewers," Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said in a statement. "We're so pleased to have such wonderful partners at Warner Bros. Discovery, who are expanding the reach of their superhero franchise films and series that are destined to draw new audiences and fandoms with Tubi's highly engaged viewers."

Tubi launches new Warner Bros. FAST channels

A list of the new Warner Bros. FAST channels launching on Tubi, as well as descriptions, can be found below:

Warner Bros. TV Chasing Criminals – Follow along as police officers, survivors and those left behind search for justice in the aftermath of devastating crimes.

Warner Bros. TV Classic Cinema – Experience the silver screen at home with a collection of acclaimed films from the Golden Age of Hollywood and beyond.

Warner Bros. TV Generation Drama – Love, heartbreak, scandal – and endless entertainment. Find your next TV obsession with these binge-worthy scripted series.

Warner Bros. TV In the Garage – Hop in the driver's seat and explore the inner workings of the auto industry, from car repair and custom builds to biker wars, truck stunts and more.

Warner Bros. TV Living With Evil – Explore shocking stories of death and deceit that prove danger can lie where you least expect it.

Warner Bros. TV Nikita – Step into the world of Nikita as she navigates life as a secret government assassin, as seen in the original 1990s classic and the 2010s reboot.

Warner Bros. TV On the Telly – A brilliant selection of British hits, including drama-filled faves, historical picks and more from across the pond.

Warner Bros. TV The FBI – In the complex world of crime, only one agency possesses the skills, knowledge and specially trained agents to tackle the toughest cases – The FBI. Revisit the classic scripted series that took place inside the FBI.

Warner Bros. TV Travel & Adventure – Explore all things travel, from eats and treats to hotel makeovers and airport operations across the globe.