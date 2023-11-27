Monsters, mermen, Mad Max — Warner Bros. is bringing them all to CCXP 2023. The annual convention in São Paolo, Brazil, is where studios and streamers showcase their upcoming film slates with panels and presentations, and this year's star-studded lineup includes DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Legendary's Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. Stars and talent set to appear on the Thunder Stage include Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy, George Miller, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Denis Villeneuve, Adam Wingard, Patrick Wilson, Jason Momoa, and James Wan. Below, we've rounded up the Warner Bros. panels happening during the pop culture convention (which runs November 30 — December 2). See Paramount's panel lineup at CCXP, and stay tuned for con coverage here on ComicBook.

CCXP 2023: Warner Bros. Schedule and Lineup

Furiosa

When: Thursday, November 30

Time: 20H00 (8:00 PM) (5:00 PM EST)

Stage: Thunder Stage

Guests: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, George Miller Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and renowned filmmaker George Miller take over the Thunder Stage for the first world official panel of highly anticipated movie Furiosa, a feature that will premiere in Brazil in 2024 (May 24 in the US and Australia). The film tells the story of a young Furiosa (Joy), who falls into the clutches of a large horde of bikers, led by Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth), and must survive great challenges to find and make their way back home.

Dune: Part 2 When: Sunday, December 3

Time: 16H45 (4:45 PM) (1:45 PM EST)

Stage: Thunder Stage

Guests: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Denis Villeneuve During the Warner Bros. Picture and Legendary panel for Dune: Part II, set for release in 2024, cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh alongside director Denis Villeneuve will take the stage to talk about the production of the newest chapter in Denis Villeneuve's epic masterpiece, Dune, which led over half a million people to Brazilian cinemas and grossed around R$10 million at the box office in 2021.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire When: Sunday, December 3

Time: 17H30 (5:30 PM) (2:30 PM EST)

Stage: Thunder Stage

Guests: Adam Wingard The next chapter in Legendary's MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, brings together the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla to fight together against a colossal and mysterious threat to the existence of the Titans themselves and the planet hidden within Earth. Set to premiere in 2024, director Adam Wingard will take fans to the Hollow Earth and beyond.